Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXEL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.6 %

Exelixis stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 118.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 129,805 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 54.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

