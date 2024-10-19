Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $219,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 107.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

