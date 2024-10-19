Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,787.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,787.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,973.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,857.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,552.70. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,478,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,908,000 after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

