Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist Sells 22,532 Shares

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 22,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,738,343.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,865,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Fastenal stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

