First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 549,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 533,784 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SDVY stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

