Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $97.85 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

