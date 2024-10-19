Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

