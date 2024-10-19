Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $1,908,610.23 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 71.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fortinet by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

