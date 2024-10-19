Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 775.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $145.68.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

