Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.17 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $454,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

