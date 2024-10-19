FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of FRPH opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a P/E ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,504.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,589 shares of company stock valued at $342,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FRP by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

