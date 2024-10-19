Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.0 %
FTEK stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
