FY2024 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Lowered by Analyst

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

ASB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

ASB stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,353.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Associated Banc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30,732 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

