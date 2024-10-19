FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Cut by Cormark

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$285.69.

TSE BYD opened at C$215.50 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$198.61 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$239.63.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

