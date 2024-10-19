FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Cut by Analyst

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.44. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2025 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVMUY. Citigroup raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $135.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

