FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lifted by Analyst

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 77.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 583.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.