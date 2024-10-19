FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:PD Reduced by Raymond James

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.65. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.0 %

PD stock opened at C$83.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$90.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$67.46 and a 1-year high of C$109.20.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.85) by C$2.29. The firm had revenue of C$429.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.50 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total value of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.