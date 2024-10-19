Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 369,970 shares changing hands.

Galileo Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.08.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

