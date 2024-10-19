GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opera by 42.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.