GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 117,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,612,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 219,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $15.44 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

