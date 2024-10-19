GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.93.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

