GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 458 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Astec Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $32.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $733.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

