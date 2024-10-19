GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 807,460 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 47.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 790,130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,468.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 461,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 443,269 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 504,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 91,154 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ASG opened at $5.75 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.