GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SMP opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $680.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.