GAMMA Investing LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,786,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,869 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 1,699,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 416,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,224,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 536,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $19,307.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $6.50 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

