GAMMA Investing LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 132.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock worth $848,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

