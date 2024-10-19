GAMMA Investing LLC Has $38,000 Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,998 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,177,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 878,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

