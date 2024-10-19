GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 780.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Up 0.1 %

HLIT opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,060.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

About Harmonic

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.