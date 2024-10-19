GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Belden by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Belden by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after buying an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Belden by 1,724.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 98,503 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,074.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,444.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 1.9 %

BDC opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.