GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,776,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,603,000 after buying an additional 461,061 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,032,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 825,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 269,578 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 188.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

