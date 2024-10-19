GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 559.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $201.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

