GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 252 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 203.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ePlus by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,907.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ePlus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PLUS opened at $98.18 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

