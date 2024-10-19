GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

