GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 4,312 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 995.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.