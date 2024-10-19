GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 136.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,933 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 208,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.90. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.