GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 981 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 26.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 334,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 145,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Primo Water by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 4.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PRMW opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

