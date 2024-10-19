GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $45.71 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $50.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,695.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,790 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

