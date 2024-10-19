GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 633 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 213.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 2,131,724 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,612,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 53.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,228,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 427,594 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Schrödinger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SDGR opened at $17.80 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

