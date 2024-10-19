Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,515 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.