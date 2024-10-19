Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 13,478 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 627.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $112.26 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $116.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

