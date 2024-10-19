Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,866 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGEB. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.76 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

