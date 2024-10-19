Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.