Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 703 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,712,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,014,000 after buying an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,445,000 after buying an additional 596,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.