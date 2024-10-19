Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $207,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.