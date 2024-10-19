Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 208,772 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.