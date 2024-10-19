Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 81 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $601.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

