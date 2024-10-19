Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $140.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

