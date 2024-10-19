Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

