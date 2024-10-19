Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

