Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after acquiring an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

